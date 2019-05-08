Healy-Eames: Convergence ‘unfair’ to productive farmers

European election candidate Fidelma Healy-Eames has argued that the convergence of direct payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is “unfair” to productive farmers who “ensure a safe supply of food”.

Speaking to AgriLand, Healy-Eames – a candidate for the Midlands-North West constituency in this month’s election – instead argued for a reform of the CAP that would provide a “floor” for farmers.

She highlighted the EU defence budget, saying that funds from there should be directed back towards the CAP budget.

Fine Gael is supporting the EU’s defence fund. What does it want? An EU army and farmers being finished?

Healy-Eames also outlined the threat posed to Irish agriculture by a possible EU trade deal with the South American trading bloc Mercusor, which would allow agricultural produce from that region into Europe.

“Ireland can produce probably the safest produce in the world. A deal with Mercusor would open European markets to highly questionable produce. We need those markets,” she said.

“We produce food that the consumer can rely on. They cannot relay on South American produce,” added the former senator.

Europe needs to act globally to support South American farmers in order to prevent the felling of the rainforests in the region.

On the beef sector, Healy-Eames said that farmers “face extinction” if a financial package is not provided for them.

She criticised the incumbent MEPs for “not doing enough” on this issue, and questioned why Michael Creed, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, hadn’t been pressured by MEPs to address it.

EU investigation into processors

The Co. Galway politician, who will run as an independent in the upcoming election, raised the issue of the processors and their dealings with the primary producers.

Advertisement

“Has anyone considered an EU investigation into the processors to see if a cartel exists there?” she asked.

Healy-Eames said that processors have been “managing farmers”, adding: “The farmers are last when they should be first.”

Broadband

According to the European Parliament hopeful, the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan had been “a mess, but we need it”.

It’s true that it’s been too costly, but we need to proceed. Not having broadband is a disadvantage.

Healy-Eames argued that the lack of broadband was a problem for rural Ireland, and that it slowed the development in some areas, including the constituency she is running in.

“The EU had downgraded the Midlands-North West from a ‘Developed Region’ to a ‘Region in Transition’. Our Government and MEPs have allowed this to happen. It’s time to get on with the job,” she said.

Priorities

“Agriculture and rural Ireland are absolutely my first priority,” said Healy-Eames, who comes from an agricultural background.

I was educated on the back of agriculture. Rural Ireland is central to my identity.

Healy-Eames is also aiming to highlight the role of women in agriculture, saying she is “happy” that women have become “more prominent” in the agricultural sector in recent times.