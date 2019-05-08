Fendt and Pottinger line out for live ‘open day’ in Co. Offaly
Atkins Farm Machinery (Birr depot) will host a Fendt and Pottinger ‘product information and experience day’ this Sunday, May 12, from 11:00am to 4:00pm.
The venue will be close to Rath, Birr, Co. Offaly (Eircode: R42 KT26).
As well as brand new equipment, there will also be a ‘modern classic’ in the mix – in the shape of a Fendt Favorit 824 (pictured above and below).
It will be coupled to a Pottinger Novacat A10 mowing combination (noteworthy, in this guise, for its auger-type groupers).
This tractor, which also stole the show at an ‘open day’ held by Atkins Farm Machinery last year, has been described as “an old-school Bavarian beast”.
Trevor Richardson, branch manager of Atkins Farm Machinery’s Birr depot, explained: “We’re inviting farmers and contractors to our ‘product information and experience day’ on Sunday.
“We’ll show and demonstrate a selection of tractors, as well as machines from Pottinger’s grass equipment range, including mowers, tedders, rakes and silage wagons.
“We’ll also have a range of TAMS-eligible tillage equipment on display. Product specialists from Pottinger will be there.”
“Working tractors at the event will include a new Fendt 312, 313, 516, 718, 720, 724 and 828 – all Vario models.”
Trevor added: “A tractor and loader demonstration area will provide an opportunity for test-drives – using a bale handler.
“Four of the working tractors will be equipped with GPS auto-steering systems; these will be available to test-drive on the mowers.”
Fendt Forum extension
Meanwhile, at Fendt’s headquarters in Marktoberdorf, Germany, the topping-out ceremony for the Fendt Forum extension was held last month (April 26) – less than a year after the first foundations were laid.
In future, dealers, customers and visitors will be able to view Fendt products in an additional 2,500m² showroom (pictured below) adjacent to the Fendt Forum.
A spokesperson explained: “In recent years, we have become a genuine ‘full-line’ provider. This has increased the need for additional exhibition space.
“The new hall will host not only exhibitions and training courses, but also special events – the first of which will be our international press conference on July 2, quickly followed by ‘Dealer Technica’.
“We began planning the fourth construction phase of the Fendt Forum back in December 2017. The progress made on the project since the turn of the year is clear for all to see.”