Fendt and Pottinger line out for live ‘open day’ in Co. Offaly

Atkins Farm Machinery (Birr depot) will host a Fendt and Pottinger ‘product information and experience day’ this Sunday, May 12, from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

The venue will be close to Rath, Birr, Co. Offaly (Eircode: R42 KT26).

As well as brand new equipment, there will also be a ‘modern classic’ in the mix – in the shape of a Fendt Favorit 824 (pictured above and below).

It will be coupled to a Pottinger Novacat A10 mowing combination (noteworthy, in this guise, for its auger-type groupers).

This tractor, which also stole the show at an ‘open day’ held by Atkins Farm Machinery last year, has been described as “an old-school Bavarian beast”.

Trevor Richardson, branch manager of Atkins Farm Machinery’s Birr depot, explained: “We’re inviting farmers and contractors to our ‘product information and experience day’ on Sunday.

“We’ll show and demonstrate a selection of tractors, as well as machines from Pottinger’s grass equipment range, including mowers, tedders, rakes and silage wagons.

“We’ll also have a range of TAMS-eligible tillage equipment on display. Product specialists from Pottinger will be there.”

“Working tractors at the event will include a new Fendt 312, 313, 516, 718, 720, 724 and 828 – all Vario models.”

Trevor added: “A tractor and loader demonstration area will provide an opportunity for test-drives – using a bale handler.

“Four of the working tractors will be equipped with GPS auto-steering systems; these will be available to test-drive on the mowers.”

Fendt Forum extension

Meanwhile, at Fendt’s headquarters in Marktoberdorf, Germany, the topping-out ceremony for the Fendt Forum extension was held last month (April 26) – less than a year after the first foundations were laid.

In future, dealers, customers and visitors will be able to view Fendt products in an additional 2,500m² showroom (pictured below) adjacent to the Fendt Forum.

A spokesperson explained: “In recent years, we have become a genuine ‘full-line’ provider. This has increased the need for additional exhibition space.

“The new hall will host not only exhibitions and training courses, but also special events – the first of which will be our international press conference on July 2, quickly followed by ‘Dealer Technica’.