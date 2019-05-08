AgriLand seeks technical journalist with a special focus on sheep farming

AgriLand is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate (or recent graduate) to join the team as a technical journalist, with a special focus on sheep farming.

The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

The successful candidate will play an integral part in generating technical content – ranging from articles to in-depth features and even video content.

A good knowledge of – and passion for – sheep farming and the wider sheep sector is essential. An interest in farm buildings and infrastructure would be immensely useful.

Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: follow leads; track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists.

You must also develop the ability to proof, fact-check and quality-check content. You must be able to work to a high standard whilst adhering to tight deadlines. A flare for writing is essential.

If you’re highly-motivated, enthusiastic, have an eye for detail and have a strong grasp of the English (written) language, then we can provide the opportunity.

Responsibilities: Reporting to the editor: You will be expected to work with a technical team on relevant stories and content;

Writing and proof-reading: You must be able to write factual, clean copy to tight deadlines;

Ideas: Working as part of a team you will pitch / follow up ideas and originate content;

Production: The role will also see you involved in the production of a range of content for the website and social media channels.

A knowledge of and a passion for sheep farming and agriculture;

agriculture;

agriculture; A graduate qualification in agricultural science or a related degree;

Writing experience is an advantage, but not essential;

You must be driven, hard-working and flexible;

A full driving license and your own transport.