Scottish Limousin breeder to be investigated by Trading Standards

The Scottish cattle breeder behind the Jaegerbomb saga is now understood to be the focus of a multi-agency investigation led by the Trading Standards departments of two councils and the British Cattle Movement Service (BCMS).

The investigation into Stuart Fotheringham and the Ballinloan herd relates to alleged errors in the registration of a number of animals.

Fotheringham made headlines last year because of a parental mix-up over champion AI bull Ballinloan Jaegerbomb. However, the situation appeared to be resolved once the bull’s true dam was identified.

Society investigation put on hold

Since then, further issues appear to have come to light. The British Limousin Cattle Society (BLCS) has also launched its own investigation into the herd in relation to breaches of its rules.

However, this has now been put on hold while the statutory authorities complete their inquiry to avoid prejudicing the outcome.

A spokeswoman for BLCS said while it was not currently appropriate for the society to comment on specific matters arising, it will do so once the investigations have been completed.

Just days before the recent round of pedigree sales, the BLCS issued a list of animals that Trading Standards and BCMS had indicated they were investigating and had withdrawn the passports.

Earlier this month, BCMS withdrew the passports of 62 animals all originating from the Ballinloan herd, including Ballinloan Jaegerbomb. It means the pedigree of these animals and any progeny remains in doubt.

A spokeswoman for the society added: “On behalf of the breeders directly involved, and the membership as a whole, the society stresses that it is working as hard as possible to have continued communication with the relevant authorities to try to clarify and resolve as many of these matters where possible.