Broadband plan ‘an important development for rural Ireland’

The Government’s decision to proceed with the National Broadband Plan has been welcomed as an “important development for rural Ireland” by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Commenting on yesterday’s announcement of the plan getting the go-ahead, IFA president Joe Healy said:

“Broadband is an essential tool for the business of farming, accessing health and education, bridging the digital divide and the development of vibrant communities.

“Farm families and rural businesses require access to a fibre broadband service that makes their lives better and lowers the cost of doing business.

There is only one chance to get this right and, given the scale of investment by taxpayers, the focus must be laser-like to ensure value for money.

The president said in his view the roll-out plans should have a parallel process for starting at the most rural edges of the network to ensure that those most under-served could receive it quickly.

“The overall completion time-frame – which has already been extended to seven years – must be delivered on,” Healy concluded.

It was revealed yesterday that the Government has approved the appointment of a preferred bidder to the National Broadband Plan.

The preferred bidder – a consortium led by Granahan McCourt Capital – will establish a new entity dubbed National Broadband Ireland.

It will supply broadband to the one quarter of Irish people and premises which currently cannot access high-speed broadband through commercial services in a project expected to cost in the region of €3 billion over the next three decades.

According to the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, the plan will guarantee a “level playing field” for 1.1 million people, 540,000 premises including 100,000 businesses and farms, and over 600 schools, where commercial operators will not commit to deliver high-speed broadband.