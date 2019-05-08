Industry experts to descend on Kilkenny for ‘Agritech’ conference

A range of industry experts will gather in Kilkenny tomorrow, Thursday, May 9, for a major agri-technology event in the city.

The Agritech conference, part of the Tech Thursday Kilkenny initiative, will feature some of the “best advocates and practitioners in Agritech”.

Tech Thursday Kilkenny is an enterprise-led, design and technology-focused initiative, which is aimed at creating opportunities for businesses in Kilkenny and the south-east of Ireland to work together.

The event will feature speakers on such issues as plant based-technology, precision farming, emerging technologies, adoption and data insights.

The organisers also said that solutions in marketing and digital transformation, and methods for achieving success in Agritech, will also be “readily available” for those who decide to come along.

Furthermore, some of the speakers in attendance come from businesses and enterprises that have job opportunities on offer, and attendees have previously found employment from previous Tech Thursday Kilkenny events.

The organisers also highlight the opportunities for networking that the event presents; attendees will have the opportunity to meet “like-minded enterprise-led folks”.

Speakers will be available to “impart knowledge” before, during and after the event.

As well as all that, attendees will have the opportunity to sample some of the “local brew” provided for the event; the event’s sponsors, Costello’s Brewing Company, will provide complimentary drinks on the night.

Booking for the event is free, but place are limited. The organisers expect s a full house, so people who may be interested are encouraged to book now.