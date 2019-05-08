French school enrolls sheep in final effort to ‘boost numbers’

With numbers of students in a remote French school dropping, locals took ‘an alternative approach’ to sustaining numbers of pupils in the classroom.

A total of 15 sheep have been registered at a French primary school as part of a novel bid to save classes at risk of closure.

According to an article published on Sky News, Jules-Ferry in Crets en Belledonne, a small town located at the base of the Alps with a population of less than 4,000 people, had been told that as a result of falling pupil numbers, it would have to “scale back” its lessons.

Currently, a total of 261 children are attending the school.

Advertisement

In an effort to boost the numbers, the children have now been joined by over a dozen sheep in what has been described as a “symbolic move” to tackle what parents have described as a “miserable situation”.

According to the publication, the sheep were ‘sent to school’ by a local herder, Michel Girerd.

With the help of his trusty sheepdog, he escorted the school’s newest pupils along to see them officially signed up with their birth certificates.