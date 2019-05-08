New product manager for Landini and McCormick

An “important two-way technical communications role” between the Argo Tractors factory and independent dealers supplying Landini and McCormick products has been taken on by Andrew Starbuck (pictured above with retired product specialist Paul Wade).

Andrew is a new recruit to the team covering the UK and Ireland.

“As product manager, my principal role is to communicate technical information to our dealers about the features and benefits of the tractors, so they are fully informed when talking to customers,” he explained.

I will also be referring any constructive comments and observations from users back to our team at Harworth and also to the engineers at the Argo Tractors factory.

Adrian Winnett, managing director of Argo Tractors’ operations in the UK and Ireland, says that effective two-way communication is essential to help with Argo’s philosophy of continuous development as current products are “refined and improved”, while new tractors are planned for the future.

He added: “This is an important role in our expanding team, so I’m delighted to welcome Andrew, whose past experience working for dealers and for Europe’s leading potato and sugar beet equipment manufacturer [Grimme] will be invaluable.”

Andrew takes over from product specialist Paul Wade (pictured below with Andrew), who has retired after a long career in agricultural engineering, first with International Harvester in the UK, then with the merged IH and Case operation before the Doncaster factory became part of the Argo Tractors group (under the McCormick banner).

“It’s 44 years since I began to work temporarily for IH on a programme of overseas market training,” said Paul. “That temporary position later became a permanent one and ever since then I’ve worked in product sales and technical training. I’ve liaised with product management at various tractor factories in Europe and North America.”

As the new product manager, Andrew Starbuck is realising an ambition to work with tractors once more after 10 years with Grimme.

“This new role combines elements of all the jobs I’ve had in the past – product technical detail, technical and sales training, and liaising between all parties in the process of supplying machinery to end-users,” he pointed out.

“I was well aware of the Landini and McCormick ranges, of course, but not so knowledgeable about the Argo Tractors organisation behind the products – and it’s been a real eye-opener.

“My first visit to the factories in northern Italy emphasised that Argo is a manufacturer – not just an assembler of tractors.

Machining and assembly of all trans-axles, hydraulics and front axles for models from 43hp to 140hp is carried out in-house. Argo also makes the cabs for all its tractors.