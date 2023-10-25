There are “fears for the future” of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) after letters lodged by a delegation, representing 65 of its guilds, were not acknowledged by its leadership, according to some of its members.

Phillis Roe, who has been a member of the ICA for 42 years, is the Meath federation president and chair of a group of ICA members who have requested that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) be called.

The group want the EGM to be called in order for them to formally put forward votes of no confidence in the ICA national executive board and the chief executive officer.

Roe told Agriland that members up and down the country are “deeply frustrated” by what is currently taking place in relation to the ICA, which is a registered charity and has been in operation for 110 years.

“An EGM was requisitioned on July 10, but we have been ignored, we’ve been met by a brick wall and we’re beyond dismay at this stage over how we have been treated by the the board and the leadership of the ICA.

“This inaction and lack of response from our head office is most disrespectful to members and is in contravention of a number of clauses in the Charities Governance Code.

“We have called on the ICA’s national executive board in conjunction with the procedures committee to ensure that the EGM requisitioned on July 10, be convened with immediate effect,” Roe added.

But she said the group have been met by a “deafening silence.”

According to Roe many current members of the ICA feel “totally ignored” and she is aware of many conversations around the country where members have said they are considering not paying their fees next year to be part of the organisation.

“I fear for the future of the ICA because we’re at our lowest ebb now, we have just 6,109 members and there are members who are considering what their next step will be.

“We’ve done everything right, we’ve followed the proper procedure under clause 56 of the ICA constitution but no action has been taken and there is no other avenue for us to take,” Roe added.

She said that instead the ICA board has decided to calls its own EGM next month on November 18, where a “restructuring” project” will be on the table for discussion.

Agriland contacted the ICA for comment but it did not provide a response.

According to Roe she expects many members from the 65 guilds across the country – who backed calls for the EGM to put the votes of no confidence forward – will now attend the EGM called by the board to make their voices heard.