The first stage of a bill to develop a nationwide strategy for anaerobic digestion was brought to the Dáil today (Tuesday, October 25), by Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan.

According to Deputy O’Sullivan, the Anaerobic Digestion (National Strategy) Bill 2023 creates a “mechanism” whereby the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan can develop and publish a strategy for anaerobic digestion right across Ireland.

The bill also proposes to introduce a time frame, whereby a six-month limit will be introduced after the passing of the bill, within which the minister must introduce this strategy.

Deputy O’Sullivan said that there is also an “element of necessity” to consult relevant stakeholders when publishing.

Anaerobic digestion

Deputy O’Sullivan described anaerobic digestion as “beneficial” for many sectors.

He described the work of a medium-sized anaerobic digester in Timoleague, Co. Cork, which takes in 35,000 tonnes of waste material every year.

The waste material includes animal slurry, waste product from the local distillery, and waste product from the local chicken factory, which it then uses to convert into a renewable gas.

According to the deputy, it creates 500kW of energy, which is enough energy to power 1,000 homes.

“If that could be scaled up, one can imagine the level of emissions reductions we could achieve,” he said.

He added that Ireland was behind internationally, with Germany having 10,000 anaerobic digesters.

“I am not suggesting for a second that we should have that amount, but I believe that we have less than 15 here. That gives the house an idea of how far behind we are with regard to this technology,” Deputy O’Sullivan said.

“It is important to say that any emissions savings that arise where most of the feed for an anaerobic digester is coming from agriculture would be attributed to agriculture,” Deputy O’Sullivan added.

The second stage of the bill will be taken in Private Members’ time.