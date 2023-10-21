A new generation of farmers and foresters must be paid to protect nature, as well as providing food and wood, according to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

In his address to the Green Party conference in Cork City Hall this evening (Saturday, October 21), Ryan, who is the current minister for the environment, climate and communications, described climate change as “scary”.

“Especially this year when we have seen our weather systems across the world spinning off the dial,” he said.

The comments come as homeowners, business people, farmers and communities continue to deal with the impact of flooding as a result of Storm Babet this week.

“Our hearts go out to anyone whose house or premises went under water. We will have to redouble our efforts to get them back in shape and then prepare for the more extreme weather events we know are to come,” Ryan said.

Nature

The Green Party leader said that “most people can see what is happening but are unsure about what to do, what it means for them and whether we can pull things back”.

“My answer to them is that we can still stop runaway climate change. And in doing this, we can build better, fairer and more resilient communities everywhere,” he said.

Ryan said that “nature-based solutions can reduce flood risk, as well as restoring biodiversity and tackling climate change”.

He said that Irish farmers will be the “heroes” at the frontline and “are up for the challenge”.

The €3.15 billion fund for climate and nature, announced in Budget 2024, will “resource a new nature restoration plan”, Ryan added.

While he said that the new €1.3 billion forestry programme will “deliver more native woodlands”.

Climate

The Green Party leader plans to argue for the adoption of the “polluter pays” principle during the COP28 negotiations in Dubai next month.

This would potentially mean that fossil fuel companies, the aviation industry and the maritime sector, would contribute to the global cost of responding to the climate crisis.

“We can use the finance raised to provide clean power to the 600 million people in Africa without access to any electricity. It is the best way of preventing conflict and reducing forced migration,” he said

Eamon Ryan, whose ministerial brief also includes transport, said that a system centred around walking cycling and public transport is “better for everyone”.

He said a new rural bus service was being introducing every week, while public transport fares for those under 26 have been halved.

Ryan added that switching to a 100% renewable energy power system “will be more secure, less prone to price shocks and will deliver good jobs that last”.

“Three years ago there were hardly any PV panels on Irish roofs but now over 1,000 homes a week are joining the solar revolution,” he said.

Elections

The Green Party is aiming to double its number of councillors at the next local elections. The party currently has 12 TDs, four Senators, two MEPs, 44 councillors.

“We want to return Ciaran Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan, along with Senator Pauline O’Reilly to the European Parliament next June,” the party leader said.

“In the past small parties in government were described as the mudguard. This time around we are the vanguard for change.

“We work with conviction but also a spirit that seeks consensus with other parties,” Ryan added.