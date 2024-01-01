‘Our People, The Generations,’ a Greyhound Racing Ireland project focusing on the generations of families involved in Irish greyhound racing, features the story of the Ramsbottoms of Co. Laois.

The Ramsbottoms’ story in greyhound racing starts in 1966, with the late Billy who passed away suddenly at Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium on December 21, 2023, in his 93rd year, and his brother, Fr. Pat Ramsbottom.

The late Billy, who was farming in Garryglass, purchased two pups from John Madden in Bagnelstown. The pups were brought to the family farm to be reared and trained, and that started a lifelong love of greyhound racing.

The late Billy’s late wife Mary, who was a regular face at racing, was key in the day-to-day management of the kennels. Her influence and love of greyhound racing lives on through her children and grandchildren.

Over the years, the late Billy had lots of help with his eight children taking an active role in walking and caring for the greyhounds’ daily needs. During this time the family raced their greyhounds in Enniscorthy, Kilkenny, and Newbridge.

The late Billy and son, Karol, spoke about their first big win with pride. It was in 1996, with Garryglass Darkie and the Leger in Enniscorthy.

Karol also struck lucky through his connection with greyhound racing, as it is through the sport he met his wife, Linda Brennan. Linda is the daughter of PJ Brennan, who is well-known in greyhound racing circles.

Originally, it was son Liam who got the training bug and took his licence out to train full-time, but he made the move to a behind the scenes role, rearing greyhounds for owners.

It is now youngest son Karol who is the trainer in the family. He has approximately 20 greyhounds in his kennels at any one time for a number of owners.

Nowadays, he has his own set of willing kennel hands, as he and Linda have four daughters, Mia (8), Lauren (7), Ellie (5) and Amy (3).

While capturing a major classic title is still an ambition, Karol has been within touching distance over the past number of years.

He has however, captured the Kilkenny Derby title, formerly known as the Langton Derby three times, once under the ownership of his daughter Mia, Champion Puppy 550 and Winter Racing Festival with champion greyhound Deadly Destroyer.

Many of his charges are among the most recognisable names in the sport including Sliabh Liag, Pablo Escobark, Deadly Showtime, Sober Glory and Deadly Jet.

With such passion for the sport still evident in their mother, father and grandad, it’s not a surprise to find the Ramsbottoms at Kilkenny track most Friday nights, and Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium when they have a runner.

Both Karol and Linda agree that a night at the dogs is their preferred family social outing, and the girls love nothing more than helping dad to lead out their greyhound, along with catching up with their friends.

www.grireland.ie/ourpeoplethegenerations