When Jesse-James Stewart from Drumconrath, Co. Meath, rode into town last, he thought there would be a mighty fine demand for wooden model farms for the festive season and into the new year.

“This Christmas, I wanted to try something different. I love farming so I decided to try out making wooden model farms. I live on a dry stock farm in Meath Hill, and I love tractors and helping out during silage season,” said the teenager who has carved out a woodwork venture over recent years.

“I have really enjoyed making the model farms and pasture fields. It reminds me of the fun I had playing with model farms when I was younger. I hope that I can bring some joy to children when they play with the model farms I have made,” he said.

“I have made model farms in different sizes. I have ones with a cattle yard. It has the shed, the crush and the silage pit,” he said.

“There’s a bull shed as well. You feed the silage for the bulls into it. There is also a field with a shed in it for cattle, and I did cow pastures with a pen for bringing the cattle in,” said Jesse-James.

“The most popular shed is the large cattle shed with yard and cattle crush and silage pit. Every young lad loves it because it’s a complete yard, all you need to start farming. The large fields with pens are also very popular. You can keep adding additional sheds and fields like the machinery shed and bull pen, just like in real life where farmyards expand.”

Jesse-James (14) attends the Patrician High School Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan. “I live at home with my mother Marie and my sister Rebecca (15). I love farming, working with wood, welding and playing golf,” he said.

Advertisement

Jesse-James makes everything – from wooden birdhouses to wheelbarrow planters, Christmas trees and sleighs. The idea for his thriving venture came when he was just 12 years-old.

“In April 2021, I was home from school because of school closures due to Covid-19. It all started when one day I asked my mam for a takeaway chipper, and she said no, that the fridge was full of food and there was plenty there to eat. I decided I would do something to earn money to buy my own takeaway chipper,” said Jesse-James.

“I love keeping busy, and I am always looking to fix or make something. I started looking around outside and I saw some end bits of timber that weren’t being used. So, I decided to make a few bird houses and go around the local houses and see would the neighbours buy some. I couldn’t believe it, to my surprise everyone wanted them. I ran out and had to go home and make more,” he said.

“I was delighted, and decided I was going to start making more woodcrafts, and I came up with the idea of making wheelbarrow planters. It worked out well, because the only thing I had asked Santa for at Christmas was a cordless drill, a toolbox and handsaw. I want to design and make kitchens when I get older, so I thought I’d get some tools and start making a few bits.”

Following his success with the birdhouses, he started designing and making wheelbarrow planters, and then decided to advertise them on Facebook for Mother’s Day: “I went to my local hardware shop and got some timber, and I was blown away with the orders coming in. I do all the timber work myself and my mam helps me put the flowers in.”

After featuring in the Meath Chronicle and on the Ray D’Arcy show, the orders rolled in through Facebook, Instagram and Hickey’s Farm Shop in Ardee.

“The products were a great success, and everyone got to know me,” Jesse-James said.

Advertisement

He was expanding his range all the time, going on to make wooden Christmas trees and Christmas sleighs. “I started to do the Christmas craft fairs and they went very well. I got great support and encouragement from so many people I didn’t know. It was lovely to see my hard work paying off,” said Jesse-James.

Moving onto the Patrician High School, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, he got the opportunity to learn woodwork, technical graphics and business studies, all subjects he loves.

“My business studies teacher, Ms. Healy, put me forward for the Monaghan Student Enterprise Awards. I didn’t know what to think, but to my delight in March 2022, I ended up winning the junior category mini company award, along with the overall social media award. I really couldn’t believe it, I was so proud,`’ he said.

“After winning this, it meant I was now moving on to the National Entrepreneurship Final. I went on to win the award for best commercial potential in the junior category nationally,” he said.

“Mother’s Day is always a great success, I get a lot of orders for the wheelbarrow planters. They seem to sell well all year around for all occasions,” said Jesse-James.

“I really love creating things, and I can see myself getting more skilled all the time. I’m delighted to be able to do what I love and have such a supportive family behind me. I hope I can inspire other young people to follow doing what they love like I have.”