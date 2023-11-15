The closure of Lakeland Dairies facilities in Monaghan is a “devastating blow” for workers and the local economy, according to the Sinn Féin TD for Cavan Monaghan.

Lakeland Dairies said today (Wednesday, November 15) that as “part of a new strategic direction for the co-op” plan liquid milk production will transfer from Lakeland Dairies Monaghan in quarter one 2025 to Lakeland Dairies Killeshandra.

The co-op also confirmed that all other bulk milk handling activities “will transfer to other Lakeland Dairies sites”.

It is estimated that 78 workers will be impacted by the co-op’s plans but Deputy Matt Carthy said he intended to “engage with government to see if the jobs can be saved and to ensure that all supports are provided to all workers affected”.

Advertisement

“This is a devastating blow. The worst affected will be the workers involved and their families. These are job losses that the local economy can ill-afford.

“Monaghan is highly dependent on the agri-food sector and this announcement will have a profound impact,” the Sinn Féin TD for Cavan Monaghan said.

According to Deputy Carthy he has already been in contact with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment to discuss the Lakeland Dairies’ decision.

“A swift government response is required to ascertain whether these jobs and these facilities can be saved, and we need co-ordinated action to ensure that there are no further job losses in this sector,” he added.

Advertisement

Lakeland Dairies said it has now begun “an engagement and consultation process” with staff and their unions directly.

It confirmed that milk drying facilities at Lough Egish, Co. Monaghan will close in June 2024 but that milk will continue to be processed at other sites including Lakeland Dairies Bailieboro, Killeshandra, Newtownards, Ballyrashane and Artigarvan.

“This has no impact on the Lakeland Agri feed and inputs operations at the neighbouring Lough Egish feed mill which will continue to grow and develop,” the co-op added.