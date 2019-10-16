‘Green initiative’ opportunities to be showcased in Kilkenny

The Energy and Rural Business Show in Kilkenny this month is set to showcase a number of ‘green initiatives’, with farmers looking to get into ‘green energy’ being urged to attend.

The event will be held at the Hub at Cillin Hill on the outskirts of Kilkenny city, on Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 24.

This year’s show will include both the Energy Now Expo and the Rural Business Expo, and aims to let farmers “hear from experts on diversification and the growing opportunities and the grants available for on-farm renewables”.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be represented by Michael O’Donoghue. He will deliver a talk on the solar PV grants available under the TAMS (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes) on-farm investment scheme and energy efficiency.

Minister Michael Creed has talked up the event, saying: “Energy efficiency and deployment of renewable technologies at farm level are important steps that farmers can make as a positive contribution to decarbonising our economy and society… And at the same time can save money while meeting their own – and local – energy needs.

“My Department is supporting this through grant aid for efficient technologies such as air source heat pumps and solar PV,” the minister added.

In the Energy Now Expo, the focus will be on the opportunities available to farmers in renewable energy, with “the latest technologies and services” showcased.

These will include anaerobic digestion; biogas; biomass; energy crops; energy management; heat pumps; hydro; solar; and energy storage.

Meanwhile, the Rural Business Expo will look to advise farmers on how to “future proof” through diversification.

It will feature ‘how-to-workshops’ with speakers who have diversified, and with exhibitions of possible ways to diversify.

Aside from these two main events, this year’s show will also feature the launch of ‘The Big Debate’ on renewable energy, with a number of industry figures taking part.

The Energy and Rural Business Show is free to attend, though places need to be booked in advance. To do so, click here.

See below for a full list of speakers across the event.

Ray Langton, programme manager, Renewable Heat Scheme, Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI);

Barry Caslin, energy & rural development specialist, Teagasc;

Jason Hannon, renewable gas business development, Gas Network Ireland;

Marie Donnelly, chair, Renewable Energy Ireland;

Declan Rice, CEO, Kilkenny Leader Partnership;

Keith Harlin, geothermal geologist, Geothermal Association of Ireland;

Alison Corbally, director of breeding and programmes, Horse Sport Ireland;

Pat McCormack, president, Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA);

David Walsh-Kemmis, Ballykilcavan Brewing Company;

Joseph Spollen, biomass supply manager, Bord Na Móna.