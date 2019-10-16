C & D Foods reports threats to Gardaí
C & D Foods has said that it has reported a number of threats to Gardaí that were directed towards its management.
The ABP-owned company said in a statement tonight, Wednesday, October 16: “C & D Foods has been forced to report to Gardaí a series of threats made to management at its Edgeworthstown pet food facility.”
There has been much controversy over the Co. Longford-based company this week following a protest outside the headquarters of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on Monday, October 14.
The C & D Foods statement continued: “In September, the company was awarded an injunction against two protesters who were linked to an illegal blockade at the site which resulted in the lay-off of 187 employees and jeopardised 425 more jobs. C&D Foods is a pet food facility and does not process cattle.”
These injunctions are held against farmers Paraic Brady – a Longford county councillor for Fine Gael – and Colm Leonard.
Speaking to AgirLand during Monday’s protest, Brady referred to himself as “one of the people that has an injunction hanging over my head”.
He added: “I came up here [to Dublin] to clarify how come it hasn’t been lifted”.
Leonard, also speaking to AgriLand, commented “I was part of the picket line there; I’ve got an injunction over me. We made an agreement that if the picket was lifted, the injunctions would all be lifted and we would stand down.
“I feel annoyed. I want to see this sorted. It’s stopping me from doing my day-to-day things every day,” Leonard added.