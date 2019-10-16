Auction report: Myriad of ‘old-school’ MFs at October sale

Monday, October 7, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales auction take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report focuses on some of the later Massey Ferguson tractors that were offered for sale, including a flagship 8690 model (pictured above).

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

The status (sold/unsold) of the tractors detailed below is based on what we observed on the day; this was later confirmed by the auctioneers.

