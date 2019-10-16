Video: Tateetra & Rathmore Farms to sell 70 weanling and yearling heifers this Saturday

Tateetra & Rathmore Farms will host its first annual sale of 70 weanling and yearling heifers this Saturday, October 19; the sale will take place at Carnaross Mart and kick off at 1:00pm.

Viewing will commence at 11:00am and transport can be provided by RG Anderson Livestock Transport if required; all heifers are export tested.

Speaking ahead of the sale, John Kingham – the farm manager – said: “The yearling heifers were born in September 2018, while the weanlings are this year’s spring-born calves; all have been vaccinated and dosed recently.

“The majority of heifers are Limousin-cross and farmers are travelling to the sale from as far as Holland,” he added.

This video (below) is courtesy of Tricia Kennedy.

John, a passionate Charolais breeder from the young age of 13, started working as the assistant manager in September 2017, before taking over the reins in January 2018 – with the aim of making the suckler herd one of the largest in Ireland.

To do so, a large land base was needed – and that’s exactly what John has at his disposal, with the farm located in three separate blocks, covering over 1,000ac.

Since taking over the farm, John – and his team – have increased the herd from 200 to 500 cows, with the aim of settling down around the 475-cow mark. A total of 10 sires reside on the farm with AI also used; total stock numbers can reach over 1,000 at any one time.

A selection of the heifers that will go under the hammer are pictured in the gallery below.

The purchasers of the top eight priced heifers will receive a voucher in the following order:

Corby Rock: €250 meal voucher; Walls Agri: €250 fertiliser voucher; Total Maintenance: €250 fuel voucher; Carrick Vets: Large Closamectin dose; Deeside Country Store: €200 voucher; CR Morrow Newry: Four round bales wraps; Michael O’Hanlon (John Deere): €150 voucher.