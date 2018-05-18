Grass & Muck: Here’s all the bits you may have missed…

Yesterday’s (May 17) FTMTA (Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association) Grass & Muck event is now just a memory. Luckily, the sunshine remains – for now at least.

We’ve been busy here at AgriLand, bringing you news and shots from the site – before, during and after.

Regular AgriLand contributor Justin Roberts was there too; he spent the day catching up with dealers, distributors and manufacturers. He also took time out to take these insightful photographs – from literally all areas of the venue.

All of these shots were snapped on-site yesterday – at Gurteen College.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Don’t forget, of course, to check out our previous reports – with picture galleries capturing the sights in the run-up to the close of yesterday’s sun-drenched event.

Describing the showcase, the FTMTA explained: “The focus at Grass & Muck is very much on working machinery, with ongoing demonstrations throughout the day in the grass harvesting, re-seeding, silage pit, slurry spreading and farmyard manure spreading areas.”

Fertiliser was spread on the area destined for the working (machinery) demonstrations back in mid-to-late February.