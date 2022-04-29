We are now entering the month of May, and it looks like grass growth has finally given the boost that many dairy farmers have been looking for.

For many, up until now, grass growth rates on farms has been well behind what is, or has been required.

This has resulted in many farms having to slow cows down, increase concentrate rates being fed or introduce high-quality silage into the diet.

This in turn, has led to farmers incurring extra expenses in year where input cost have already reached new heights on farms.

Grass growth

It now appears that now, grass growth rates have finally surpassed demand – which will be a welcome sight on farms.

According to PastureBase Ireland, growth rates are currently 49kg dry matter (DM)/ha in Leinster, 49kg DM/ha in Munster, 50kg DM/ha in Connacht and 48kg DM/ha in Ulster.

Growth rates are expected to improve over the coming days, to 76kg DM/ha expected in Leinster, 72kg DM/ha in Munster, 70kg DM/ha in Connacht and 65kg DM/ha in Ulster.

However, it is important not to drop the ball and to continue to manage the situation until you are definite that you are in a comfortable position and will not have to reintroduce feed once again.

Ground conditions

The heavy rain earlier this month had a detrimental effect on ground conditions for many farms, with some farmers on heavy land forced to rehouse cows temporally to prevent further damage.

The drier weather saw ground condition improve on these farms, and grazing resuming.

But if ground condition are still a bit sticky it’s important to use different entrances and exits from paddocks where possible, and spur roadways if required.

Grass management

Continue to walk your farm every five to seven days to monitor growth rates; the situation can change very quickly at this time of year.

With input costs so high on farms, keeping good-quality grass in front of cows is important.

Good-quality grass will reduce the requirement for meal and improve milk quality.