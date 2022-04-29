Online pre-sale bidding has started for a well-known Co. Antrim farmer’s on-farm sale of over 200 in-calf heifers.

Based outside Randalstown, Co. Antrim, James Alexander of Jalex Livestock has been busy over the past number of weeks and months, gearing up for what is certainly one of the largest on-farm sales of suckler heifers on the island of Ireland.

A total of 205 lots will be offered at the Jalex Select Sale which will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 12:30p.m.

Bidding is available online or ringside (postcode BT41 3HY) on the day. Pre-bidding began yesterday (Thursday, April 28).

The Jalex Select sale has been growing in popularity and interest over the past number of years. Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, James Alexander said: “All of the heifers in the sale are scanned in-calf with details on the sex of the calf available also.

“A few of the heifers have calved-down ahead of the sale and these will be sold with their calves at foot.”

James outlined that the sale offers a huge variety to suit all types of suckler farmers.

“There’s red-roans, reds, muscly-blues, coloured-blues, there’s heifers there for everyone. We’re trying to offer a wider range of heifers to suit every type of suckler farmer,” he said.

“There’s pedigree Charolais, Limousins, and Simmentals both registered and non-registered.”

The sale will also feature two stockbulls, Lot 55 and Lot 56 Jalex Rebel and Jalex Power, a Belgian Blue and a Limousin.

All heifers in the sale are eligible for export and transport can be arranged for heifers from Donegal to Cork, as well as to mainland UK.

“We have a haulier who will take stock to his yard near Carlisle and from there, onto other locations across mainland UK.

“Farmers can come to the sale to buy them or sit at home and buy them. What we’re trying to do is take the hassle out of it for everybody,” James explained.

“All heifers are fully vaccinated,” he added.