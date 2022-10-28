Grass growth is predicted to drop significantly this coming week, much the same prediction as last week.

Some farms on heavier land have ended their grazing season for the year, while farms on drier land are continuing to get cows out to grass.

It has become a little more challenging due to the recent heavy rain, but for the most part, farmers are getting cows to grass.

At this time of the year, it is important to make use of farm roadways; different entrances and exits from paddocks; and spur roadways.

Getting cows to grass should continue to be the focus, but not at the cost of land.

Grass growth

Last week, growth rates were expected to drop significantly, but they actually held at a steady rate.

In Connacht, a growth rate of 17kg of dry matter (DM)/ha was predicted, but it was actually around 27kg of DM/ha.

It is not unexpected that growth is dropping off at this time of the year, but it doesn’t appear to being dropping as quickly as is being predicted.

The current grass growth rates, based on figures from PastureBase Ireland, are 28kg of DM/ha in Leinster; 29kg of DM/ha in Munster; 27kg of DM/ha in Connacht; and 23kg of DM/ha in Ulster.

The predicated growth rates are 19kg of DM/ha for Leinster; 18kg of DM/ha for Munster; 13kg of DM/ha for Connacht; and 17kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

Extended grazing

We are now at the end of October and entering into November, with mid-November being the targeted date for housing on most farms.

This means that for most farms, there are only a number of weeks left where cows will have access to grass.

The majority of farms are now using on/off grazing to get cows to grass without causing damage to land.

The current growth rates are higher than usual for this time of year, which may tempt some farmers to leave cows out if conditions allow – past the mid-November closing date.

It is important that this does not happen; once you have reached the final paddock in the rotation it is important that you do not graze anymore paddocks.

Doing so will impact on grass availability in the spring and will likely result in cows need to be fed extra silage and or be housed for longer.