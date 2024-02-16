Native Irish goats are to be introduced to Killiney Hill Co. Dublin after devastating gorse fires saw the evacuation of homes, and firefighter crews battled to control out-of-control hillside gorse fires last year.

The indigenous wild Irish goat project in Howth, which was promoted by Fingal County Council, has been a success in controlling the spread of gorse and keeping it under control.

As a result, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has teamed up with the Old Irish Goat Society to pilot a project on Killiney Hill, Co. Dublin.

Senator Victor Boyhan, a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture who is a self-confessed advocate for promoting the Old Irish Goat has praised the initiative.

He said that it has multiple benefits for biodiversity, natural and organic practices, protecting and promoting indigenous Irish goats and protecting the environment and safety of the landscape overrun with gorse and other vegetation.

Old Irish Goats

According to the senator, the Irish goats in this project will play an important role in managing vegetation growth to reduce fire risk to residents of the surrounding areas.

They will also enhance and support habitats and grasslands in line with ecological ambitions set out in local divert plans.

“Dun Laoghaire and Fingal County Councils have to be congratulated for their proactive lead to protect their rich ecology,” Senator Boyhan said.

The Old Irish Goat is Ireland’s indigenous landrace breed, now critically endangered and only found in remote mountain ranges roaming in feral herds.

Interbreeding with imported domestic goats has caused major loss of the original the characteristics and adaptations, according to the Old Irish Goat Society.

it has said that the goat is highly adapted to the Irish landscape and climate. The males feature long hair, coiffs, beards and sideburns, and impressive horns.

The females have a more delicate frame and a matriarchal role with their lineage being the social thread of the herd.

After arriving in Ireland during the Neolithic age, about 5,000 years ago, they adapted naturally to the Irish landscape over time.

They move differently to modern (improved) goat breeds due to their height-to-leg length which has resulted in a small stocky goat with short legs and a long body.

Its ears are small and worn in a pricked position and its horns are large, corrugated, and bend over the shoulders in individual ways.

These goats have no tassels and are always bearded. The male beard blends into the long-haired coat which is rough and thick and hangs down to the belly line.

The society has outlined that being cold weather goats, they have an underwool of cashmere.

They have 12 different colour patterns which give rise to the description ‘coats of many colours’.