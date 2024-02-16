Lakeland Dairies has announced a brand partnership with one of Ireland’s greatest golfing talents, Leona Maguire, in a multi-year agreement.

This will see Lakeland Dairies support the continued growth and success of one of the best and brightest golfers of the Ladies PGA.

The company has said that the partnership has international significance for Lakeland Dairies as one of the largest dairy processing cooperatives on the island and a global provider of branded dairy products and food ingredients to over 100 markets worldwide.

The Lakeland Dairies logo will now adorn Leona’s official golf bag on all her tour events over the course of the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Lakeland Dairies CEO Colin Kelly welcomed the partnership between the co-op and Leona: “We’re delighted to be associated with Leona whose sporting achievements are recognised and revered by millions of golf fans both at home and worldwide.

“There are many similarities and connections between Lakeland Dairies and Leona Maguire. We both trace our roots to Co. Cavan, and we are both focused on performing at the highest levels on the global stage.

“Leona is a standout golfer in the LPGA who will represent the best values of our 3,200 farm families, 1,400 staff and our wider community with distinction on the tour.

“Leona is one of our most iconic sports stars, who has built her career through great character, skill and competitiveness,” he added.

Kelly added that Lakeland Dairies is also a “home-grown success story”, exporting over 240 products to more than 100 global markets.

“We’re proud to support her on her exciting journey. From the local stage to the global, we are both committed to driving our partnership forward,” Kelly continued.

Leona Maguire added:

“I’m proud to join forces with Lakeland Dairies, which not only represents the highest quality in dairy products but also embodies the spirit of cooperatively driven success, supporting rural economic development and bringing the produce of our local farm families to the world.

“Together, I believe we can inspire and achieve even greater heights, both on the golf course and in the world of sustainable, cooperative enterprise.”

Top golfer

A record-breaking rookie as part of the victorious European Solheim Cup team in 2021, Leona carried that momentum into 2022, capturing the Drive On Championship to become the first ever Irishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour.

In 2023, Leona soon became a two-time LPGA tour winner with her victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic and once again was a standout performer for Team Europe to help win the 2023 Solheim Cup.

As a Solheim Cup history maker, twice an Olympian and two-time LPGA Tour winner, Leona Maguire will look to continue her ascent into 2024.