Sheepdog and sheep shearing demonstrations are among the new additions to the programme of the Comeraghs Wild Festival which will take place from July 6-9.

Internationally renowned Comeragh lamb, local farming traditions and the history, culture, music and food of the mountainous Waterford region will be celebrated as the Comeraghs Wild Festival gets underway for the ninth year.

“It’s a significant economic as well as a social boost to the entire Comeragh, Nire Valley and Copper Coast regions that skirt the stunning Waterford Greenway and span from the mountains right down to the sea,” said Bernadette Drohan, event director, Waterford City and County Council.

Wellness advocate, and TV chef, Aisling Larkin, will conjure up a feast for all of the senses at history-steeped Nell’s Farmhouse with locally sourced produce.

The Waterford native who is back home and living in the area, will create a modern dish featuring crispy Comeragh lamb from Willie Drohan’s nearby flock.

“The Comeraghs Wild provides a platform to celebrate the incredible flavours and culinary traditions that can be found right here in our own back garden,” Aisling said.

“By cooking with locally sourced ingredients, we support our local communities and gain a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of flavours that nature provides.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this event and to share my passion for sustainable cooking with the attendance,” Aisling said.

This year’s four-day Comeraghs Wild programme also includes foraging and forest bathing; woodland crafts; a sunrise walk in the mountains; mindfulness; meditation and yoga; as well as guided hikes, surfing, a celebration of Irish culture and a locally produced docu-drama on the final months of the Civil War in the region.

Comeraghs Wild Festival 2023

This year’s Comeraghs Wild also includes open-air set dancing, a gala concert deep in the mountains and a closing concert with Gina and the Champions, a special night on their 50th anniversary tour schedule.

Locals and visitors are also invited to ‘Eamo and Ro’s Summer Soiree’, an informal three-course casual dining experience with local food at newly opened restaurant in Kilmacthomas.

The menu will include a range of dishes, including nachos and wings; monkfish tacos; lamb kebabs; grilled corn; rolled Comeragh lamb; and farm-to-fork beef provided by O’Reilly’s butchers, right next door.

Festival chair, Mary Flynn, said it will be hard to top last year’s Comeraghs Wild which drew record crowds to the region.

“We’ve added new events to broaden the festival’s appeal and there is a strong emphasis this year on celebrating and appreciating the flora and fauna of the Comeraghs and helping preserve it for future generations,” she said. Alan Power, lead singer with Alan Power and The Aftershocks and cyclist, Paudie Halpin, pictured in the Comeragh Mountains ahead of this year’s Comeraghs Wild Festival. Image: Patrick Browne

“This is a vast, varied region with magnificent beaches, amazing mountain terrrain and some of the best walks, treks and outdoor facilities you’ll find anywhere in Europe. Since this festival began, we have lots more great places to eat and fantastic places to stay,” the festival chair said.

“Comeraghs Wild celebrates our history and our culture, our fantastic local food and long-standing farming and cultural traditions,” she added.

This year’s concert at Crotty’s Lake on Friday, July 7, will open with Alan Power and The Aftershocks, followed by Ceol and the main act, The Backyard Band.

“It’s a unique setting and Mary Coughlan was totally blown away when she performed there last year. Teas and coffees will be on sale and those attending are invited to bring along a picnic and make a night of it,” the festival chair said.