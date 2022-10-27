Biomethane producers are sought to inform investment plans to enhance the gas network and facilitate Ireland’s biomethane production ambition, according to Gas Networks Ireland (GNI).

Current and future biomethane producers are invited to make a submission to GNI before December 19, which will help develop a roadmap towards a renewable gas network.

The current gas network infrastructure will be compared to the biomethane production potential across the country, and GNI will publish a report in spring 2023 to share its conclusions with the wider industry.

GNI is working to replace natural gas with renewable gases on the gas network, which will provide Ireland with a net-zero back up for intermittent renewable electricity, GNI’s biomethane programme manager, Padraig Fleming said.

“We are now requesting input from biomethane producers to inform us in how best to develop the gas network to ensure we bring this renewable gas to almost 720,000 homes and businesses across the country in the most efficient and effective manner.

“An indigenous biomethane industry would not only support the decarbonisation of the agricultural sector, but it would also provide significant opportunities for rural communities and facilitate sustainable circular economies,” Fleming added.

The majority of over 130 expressions of interest received by GNI to date have cited feedstocks coming from the agri-food sector, a spokesperson previously confirmed.

This level of interest in domestic development equates to approximately 10% of gas supply, and 8TWh of biomethane which exceeds Ireland’s current production target of up to 5.7TWh of anaerobic digestion by 2030.

Ireland’s gas network

GNI’s most recent energy demand statement for September 2022 shows that all gas – natural gas and biomethane – powered up to 81% of Ireland’s electricity when wind supply was low.

Structurally identical to natural gas, biomethane is a carbon-neutral renewable gas that can be made from farm and food waste through a process known as anaerobic digestion (AD).

Domestically produced biomethane was first introduced into Ireland’s gas network over two years ago.

“Although the quantity is currently small, it is beginning to seamlessly replace natural gas, and is fully compatible with existing appliances, technology and vehicles,” said GNI.

“We are keen to hear from producers to ensure the network is ready to receive this renewable gas as soon as it becomes available,” Fleming added.