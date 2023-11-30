Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) leaders are attending COP28 to discuss how sustainable beef production can contribute to mitigating climate change.

The Conference of Parties (COP) is the main decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

It brings together the 198 parties, including the European Union, that have signed the framework convention.

The inaugural COP occurred in Berlin in 1995, and today, the COP secretariat is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hosting COP28 this year from November 28 until December 12.

GRSB executive director, Ruaraidh Petre said: “I am pleased to be able to take the message from GRSB and our members that the beef sector is working on climate change; farmers, ranchers, and producers are on the front line of climate change and are heavily invested in finding solutions for both adaptation and doing their bit for mitigation.

“Livestock production is a key part of the overall food system, as important for human nutrition as it is to maintain healthy soils for crop production, we need to help policymakers understand the need for holistic solutions, not just one-liners and simplistic approaches to complex issues.”

Members of GRSB will be attending and participating in various events held as part of COP28.

GRSB Latin America regional director, Josefina Eisele added: “One of the most relevant issues at COP28 will be the definition of a major Global Adaptation Goal, whose progress is measurable, something that developing countries have always demanded.

“It is necessary to demand resources to ensure that climate change does not increase poverty and inequality gaps.

“Therefore, it is important to demand compliance with the commitment of developed countries to double climate financing for adaptation in 2025 compared to 2019 levels.”

COP28 events

On December 8, there will be a UNFCCC side event entitled ‘Farmer-Led Adaptation and Mitigation Measures Through Improved Global Livestock Sustainability’.

The event will focus on climate-smart livestock production, showcasing adaptation and mitigation approaches in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania to increase livestock system and grassland resilience.

The event will also discuss finance, targets and measurement of progress to improve sustainability.

On December 9, another event entitled ‘Accelerating the Achievement of NDCs Through Sustainable Livestock Management and Technologies in Grassland Ecosystems’ will take place at the Sustainable Agriculture of the Americas Pavilion.

The event will showcase examples of how sustainable livestock management and technologies can improve grassland ecosystems and strengthen grassland restoration and management, contributing to delivering on the commitments included in the NDCs.

The event will bring together practitioners from Latin America and the Caribbean who will share their successful experiences and encourage replication and scaling up of existing practices across regions.

“Representing GRSB and Latin America at COP28 is a great pride and challenge at the same time,” Eisele continued.

“From the region, we need to make a collective effort so that the voice of Latin America is heard and for its leading role as a region of global solutions against climate change to be recognised.

“With six of the most biodiverse countries in the world, 40% of the biodiversity and more than 25% of the forests worldwide, Latin America and the Caribbean are essential to confront climate change.”

Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef

The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) is a worldwide network of people and organisations powering progress in sustainable beef.

Across its global roundtable and 12 regional roundtables, GRSB has over 500 members, working in 24 different countries. Collectively, its members are responsible for more than two-thirds of the cross-border beef trade.

GRSB has said that it powers progress in sustainable beef by setting ambitious goals around reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improving land use, and animal welfare.

To help achieve these goals, GRSB claims to champion best practices, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and foster a collaborative approach.