

Farmers from Glenamaddy and its hinterland are invited to register for the upcoming inaugural ‘Fit Farmers’ programme in Co. Galway.

‘Fit Farmers’ is a lifestyle intervention pioneered by Roscommon nurse, Laura Tully, which has been undertaken by over 110 farmers since 2019, with outstanding results in terms of weight loss, increased strength, improved cardiovascular fitness, greater physical activity, as well as positive gains in mental and social health.

The programme will be delivered locally to farmers at the Glenamaddy Community Centre every Tuesday from 7:00p.m-9:00p.m from January 17, 2023 via a series of expert-led workshops and physical activity workouts over a six-week period.

Laura keeps the delivery simple and straight-forward and uses a reliable evidence base to impart health information in a practical way.

Making health a priority

From showing farmers recommended portion and plate sizes and helping them understand their cholesterol and blood pressure, to taking them through her ‘Fitsticks for Farmers’ physical activity class, they are equipped and empowered to make healthy swaps, embrace physical activity and sustain changes and improvements in their own health into the future.

“Farmers are experiencing a level of uncertainty and transition in farming that we have never seen before”, Laura said, pointing out that society has been fractured by a succession of events, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis.

“Continuous change is having a huge effect on mental health and resilience levels, particularly on farms where fertiliser, feed, fuel and other key input costs have rocketed, these stressors can have a detrimental impact on farmers’ mental and physical health over time.”

Laura’s workshops will educate farmers about the importance of movement, healthy eating, sleep and stress control for their wellbeing and resilience, while her ‘Fitsticks for Farmers’ programme uses activator poles as a smarter way to exercise to improve mobility, strength, balance and aerobic fitness.

“People tend to imagine farmers as being active, fit, strong, healthy and social professionals, but the reality is that farmers have a very poor personal health profile,” Laura explained.

Her professional and personal experience of the toll that farming takes on the health and wellbeing of farmers and their families is supported by a growing evidence base which highlights the fact that Irish farmers are disproportionately affected by illness, injury and disease.

“Farmers are three time more likely to have an acute cardiac event – stroke or heart attack – compared to those with fewer risks,” she said.

“Half of farmers in Ireland suffer chronic back pain and 80% of those working in agriculture suffer some form of musculoskeletal disorder.

“ In addition, farming is listed as the most dangerous occupation in Ireland, with the majority of workplace accidents occurring on farms. By its nature, farming is an isolating profession which is a main driver for poor mental health.,” she continued.

“Combine that with being at the mercy of ‘mother nature’, commodity price risks, financial stress and limited access to health and wellbeing services, and you can see how the challenge of maintaining good health in farming can become overwhelming.”

Farmer participation

‘Fit Farmers’ essentially equips farmers with the toolkit they need to look after their own health and wellbeing.

‘Fit farmer’ Michael Mulryan (63), from Ballintubber in Roscommon, shed and sustained over three stone weight loss since completing Laura’s programme in 2020 and reports feeling significantly better.

“I make healthier choices now. I used the traffic light system Laura showed us on food labels to help me decide on my food purchases; I keep active and walk 7.5km a day and am delighted to say my doctor couldn’t believe the improvements in my health and blood pressure. I highly recommend the programme to everyone,” he said.

Farmers in the Glenamaddy area now have the opportunity to reap similar benefits.

Galway Rural Development and the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) have created a ‘Seen but not Herd’ project, funded by the health Service Executive (HSE), which aims to tackle poverty and rural isolation though local engagement and partnerships between individuals, community organisations and public sector agencies.

Farmers in the Glenamaddy area will now be able to access a fully funded place on the renowned ‘Fit Farmers’ programme by contacting Emily Hughes SICAP team member on 087-4131248. Places are limited, so early booking is advisable.