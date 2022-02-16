Glanbia says that it aims to get the Belview cheese manufacturing plant into production “as soon as possible” stressing that doing so is “now of huge importance” to its suppliers.

Earlier today (Wednesday, February 16), the Supreme Court ruled in favour of An Bord Pleanála’s original granting of planning permission for the plant in Co. Kilkenny, following and appeal by An Taisce.

Glanbia welcomed the court’s decision to dismiss the appeal against the plant, which is a joint venture between the Irish dairy processor and the international dairy firm Royal A-ware for the production of continental cheese.

Glanbia’s aim with the plant is to divert some milk away from cheddar production and towards production of cheeses more in line with European consumer tastes.

Jim Bergin, the chief executive of Glanbia Ireland, said: “We are really pleased that we can now bring this project to fruition in conjunction with our partner, Royal A-ware.

“The project is in line with government policy and it is critical to our market diversification post-Brexit,” he added.

Bergin stressed that “getting the plant into production as soon as possible is now of huge importance to our 4,500 farm families supplying their milk to Glanbia Ireland everyday”.

“This significant project was due to commence production in March of this year and the two-year delay is causing very negative impacts on our farm families.”

The Glanbia Ireland chief executive said the company’s focus on was now on getting the plant into production for the 2024 season.

Advertisement

He expressed appreciation to Royal A-ware for their patience over the past two years.

Meanwhile, Glanbia Ireland chairperson John Murphy said: “We are hopeful that today’s ruling brings to an end uncertainty for farm families and to the significant extra costs, including income foregone by farmers; construction cost inflation, legal costs and business disruption.

“Or ethos has always been that dialogue with stakeholders is the best approach to addressing both opportunities and challenges. We are fully committed to sustainability.”

The Kilkenny Cheese joint venture was announced in January 2019 with the intention to enter production in this year. Kilkenny County Council granted planning for the new cheese facility at Belview in November 2019.

An Bord Pleanála refused an appeal and granted permission in June 2020. On April 20 2021, the High Court upheld the planning approval granted by An Bord Pleanála.

After an unsuccessful application for leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal in July 2021, An Taisce subsequently brought the matter to the Supreme Court, which heard the case in January 2022.

The plant is expected to create 85 full time jobs when operational and support 400 construction jobs.