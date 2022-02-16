A group of Fine Gael representatives from the southeast have said the long delay to the proposed Glanbia cheese plant was “wholly avoidable”.

Earlier today (Wednesday, February 16), the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by An Taisce seeking to overturn a decision by An Bord Pleanála made in July 2020 which gave the €140 million facility the green light.

An Taisce argued that it had concerns over the planning and approvals process for the proposed development in Belview, Co. Kilkenny.

However, today the court dismissed the appeal which thus allows the joint venture between Glanbia and Royal A-Ware, located in The Netherlands to go ahead.

Glanbia ruling welcomed

A group of Fine Gael Oireachtas members from across the southeast region have welcomed today’s ruling upholding the decision to grant planning permission for the continental cheese plant near the Kilkenny-Waterford border.

Deputies John Paul Phelan, Charlie Flanagan, Paul Kehoe, David Stanton and Senators John Cummins and Garret Ahearn, said that they hoped that “it is the end of the road for objections”.

“The long delay is regrettable and was wholly avoidable. It clearly demonstrates there is an element within An Taisce that are anti-business and anti-rural,” the group claimed.

“We respectfully hope that the long wait is now over for the thousands of farm families in this region who invested in their herds and world-class housing and milking facilities to meet demand for their quality produce, and whose livelihoods have been put in jeopardy over the past number of years,” the Fine Gael representatives added.

“Unfortunately, building cost inflation has spiralled since this project was first proposed and we acknowledge the frustration and the anxiety created for Glanbia Ireland and its Dutch partner in this project.

“It is imperative that no further roadblocks are thrown in the way of this project and that construction can commence without delay,” the Oireachtas members concluded.