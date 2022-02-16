Dowra Mart is set to be the host of a special entry of ‘outstanding’ in-lamb ewes this coming Friday (February 18).

The ewes, which consist of two, three and four-year olds are due to lamb from March 10 on and are in-lamb to purebred Charollais and Texel rams.

The breed of ewes on offer consist of Suffolk mule and Texel mule-cross and mule ewes. Ewes were scanned and averaged 1.97 lambs per ewe.

All ewes are vaccinated against toxoplasmosis and enzootic abortion and are also covered with Heptavac P plus, the mart confirmed.

The ewes have been out wintered and winter dipped. The mart said that the ewes are being sold for a genuine reason.

Advertisement

Factory hogget prices back €1-2/head at Dowra

At last Friday’s (February 11) general sale of sheep at Dowra Mart, the mart’s manager, Terry McGovern noted a slightly quieter trade.

He said that prices for factory hoggets were back a shade on the week previous of €1-2/head, with prices topping €159/head.

In general, prices for those finished hoggets ranged from around the €140/head mark up to €156-159/head.

Heavy cull ewes made up to €166/head which was similar to the previous week, while a small showing of in-lamb ewes sold up to €190/head.