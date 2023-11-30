Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from individual dairy farms could soon be measured using artificial intelligence (AI) technology which works by using the next generation mobile phone network.

Researchers at the Walton Institute at South East Technological University (SETU) in Co. Waterford, have identified higher frequency ranges – that are being considered for 6G communication – which are absorbed by specific gases in the atmosphere.

The researchers have designed machine-learning algorithms that could be integrated into wireless communication infrastructure to measure gas concentrations in the atmosphere.

This is based on the principle that higher concentrations of certain gases lead to higher absorption of wireless signals at specific wireless frequencies.

GHG emissions

the researchers have outlined that GHGs, notably methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O) in dairy farming, are significant contributors to Ireland’s overall emissions.

The agriculture sector has been set a target of reducing those emissions by 25% by 2030 as part of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

The new research from the Walton Institute has the potential to measure these gases and therefore the effect of different farming practices on their production, localised to farm level and even individual pasture level.

The research – which is being carried out by PhD candidate Lasantha Thakshila Wedage under the supervision of Dr. Bernard Butler in the Emerging Networks Laboratory at the Walton Institute – is sponsored by VistaMilk SFI Research Centre through its Targeted Project with Verkot from Finland.

Thakshila Wedage explained: “It’s well-known that human activity has increased the atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.

“Each gas has its own ‘fingerprint’ – an absorption profile that is unique for each gas over higher frequency ranges on the 6G wireless communications network.

“Our algorithms work by measuring the absorption profile of wireless signals passing through the atmosphere (a mixture of gases) and using the known absorption profile of each gas to estimate its concentration.

“This means that individual gases could be monitored in real time – providing farmers with information about how their farm is performing and allowing them to see the results of the specific actions they are taking to support the Irish dairy industry’s drive to reduce its climate impact.”

Dr. Butler added: “Furthermore, such a monitoring network could be deployed at relatively little additional cost, as the telecom companies upgrade their network infrastructure to support ever increasing demand.

“Indeed, this proposed development offers scope for new partnerships between farmers, telecommunication companies and civil society, responding to the pressing need to control greenhouse gas emissions and meet Ireland’s climate change obligations.”

Research

The Walton team’s work is based on models and simulations. The next stage is to build a software prototype to be deployed on the relevant wireless network infrastructure.

The research is still at an early stage because commercial-grade 6G devices have yet to be released.

It will be some time before they are deployed in sufficient quantity to support a sensor network overlay.

Walton Institute

Based on SETU’’s west campus at Carriganore, Walton Institute undertakes cutting edge research blending fundamental science with real world commercial applications.

Formerly known as the Telecommunications Software & Systems Group (TSSG), the aim of the institute is to investigate futuristic next-generation technologies, to verify their capabilities and applicability for today’s society, and to work in collaboration with industry to ensure their commercialisation.

Meanwhile, established in 2018, the VistaMilk SFI Research Centre identifies challenges and solves problems for the Irish dairy sector in four specific areas – soil, pasture, cow, and food.

VistaMilk is a unique collaboration between agri-food and information communications technology (ICT) research institutes and leading Irish/multinational food and ICT companies.

It is funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM).