A batch of Aldi Roosters Southern Fried Chicken Fillet Goujons has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Roosters Southern Fried Chicken Fillet Goujons (frozen) in 800g packs with a best-before date of May 22, 2025, of UK origin are affected by the recall.

The FSAI has advised consumers not to eat the implicated batch. Recall notices will be displayed at point of sale in Aldi stores.

The affected batch is as follows:

The above batch of Roosters Southern Fried Chicken Fillet Goujons is being recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella Source: FSAI

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours, according to the FSAI.

Advertisement

“The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

“Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness,” the FSAI said.

Lidl duck breast fillets recall

A batch of Lidl Braemoor two duck breast fillets has also been recalled by the FSAI due to the presence of salmonella.

The batch of Braemoor 2 Duck Breast Fillets skin on and boneless (frozen) in 400g packs with a best-before date of August 31, 2024, of Hungarian origin is affected.

The FSAI has advised consumers not to eat the implicated batch. Recall notices will be displayed at the point of sale in Lidl stores.

Advertisement

The affected batch is as follows: The above batch of Braemoor 2 Duck Breast Fillets skin on and boneless is being called due to the presence of salmonella Source: FSAI

At the recent “When Food Safety Met Sustainability” event hosted by the FSAI in Dublin, issues including food packaging, shelf life and best-before dates were discussed.

Food systems which don’t produce safe food are not sustainable, according to FSAI chief executive Dr. Pamela Byrne. Addressing the conference, she said:

“Any changes to food production, including those intended to increase sustainability, have potential impacts for the food safety that need to be carefully considered.”