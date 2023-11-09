A student from South East Technological University (SETU) has been awarded the Walsh Whiskey annual bursary of €1,000.

Second year student John Brennan was awarded the sixth annual bursary at the SETU campus in Carlow. He is a student of SETU bachelor of science (honours) in brewing and distilling.

The prize is awarded by the producers of Writers’ Tears and The Irishman whiskeys – Walsh Whiskey – to the student with the highest grades in the first year of the bachelor’s course.

Co-founder and managing director of Walsh Whiskey, Bernard Walsh, said:

“We would like to congratulate John on his excellent results and wish him well in his future studies.

“We are delighted to collaborate with SETU and share the industry knowledge we’ve gained at Walsh Whiskey with students of the programme.”

SETU course

Launched in 2017, the four-year bachelor of science (honours) in brewing and distilling was developed by SETU following research and consultation with industry, representative organisations, national bodies, and government.

It is the first honours degree programme in brewing and distilling on the island of Ireland, and one of four worldwide to have achieved recognition from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling (IBD).

SETU said its team worked closely with industry in the development of the course to ensure graduates meet the needs of future employers in the sector.

Commenting on the course, SETU programme director Dr Sinead Morris said: “The collaboration between SETU and Walsh Whiskey has been pivotal to the success of our brewing and distilling honours degree programme which has been designed with industry relevance in mind.

“Since the programme’s inception, Walsh Whiskey has been a steadfast partner playing a crucial role in the course’s development and maintaining an enduring commitment to our students and graduates.

“Walsh Whiskey’s continued support, exemplified by its annual bursary, highlights the immense value of the strong university-industry relationship that exists between our institutions.”