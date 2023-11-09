The live animal crib will return to the Mansion House this Christmas, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste has announced today (Thursday, November 9).

Last year the live animal crib was located at St. Stephen’s Green after the former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy announced the crib outside Mansion House would not include live animals.

The live animal crib, which had been organised by Dublin City Council and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) since 1995, will be officially opened at the Mansion House on Wednesday, December 6.

The blessing and official opening of the crib will be supported by the Lord Mayor, the IFA and the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).

Announcing the return of the live animal crib at the Mansion House this Christmas together with the IFA, the Lord Mayor of Dublin said:

“Tradition is such an important aspect of Christmas and for many Dubliners, including myself, the Mansion House live animal crib was always a huge part of that.

“It is always each Lord Mayor’s right to decide what happens at the Mansion House so I respect the decision of my predecessor not to feature the animals last year.

“However, I’m looking forward to seeing them return for 2023 and watching the smiles on the faces of young and old as they get to see the animals up close once again.”

The Lord Mayor said the IFA has been a key part of this tradition for many years, adding that “farmers always take great care of the animals and that this year will be no different”. IFA president Tim Cullinan and Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan at the live animal crib at St. Stephen’s Green in 2022

IFA president Tim Cullinan welcomed the decision to return the live animal crib to its original location at the Mansion House, saying it “symbolises so much about Christmas”.

“It’s a gift from the farmers of Ireland that creates a traditional nativity scene on the forecourt of the Mansion House.

“We are really looking forward to renewing our partnership with the Lord Mayor of Dublin, which has been running since the mid-nineties,” the IFA president said.

Cullinan acknowledged the Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan and the OPW for their assistance in providing last year’s alternative location.