Gas Networks Ireland has donated more than €65,000 worth of hardware supplies to Ukraine’s gas system operator to help it repair the recent damage done to the country’s network.

The supplies, which include mobile generators, drills, saws, large storage containers and twenty 1,000L water containers, arrived in the country on Wednesday night (August 10).

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), contacted Gas Networks Ireland a number of months ago and requested support in repairing the significant damage sustained by its system throughout the Russian invasion.

Both gas operators worked with the European Commission over a number of months to establish the specific needs of the country, before loading a truck with supplies, which departed from the company’s headquarters in Co. Cork last week. Two of the diesel powered mobile lighting rigs being donated. Picture: Adrian O’Herlihy

Speaking about the project, which took several months to coordinate, Gas Networks Ireland logistics manager, Ken McCarthy said the national utility was eager to help support “a safe and secure supply of gas to the people of Ukraine”.

“We have been deeply saddened by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and so we are delighted to be able to provide some support in this way,” he said.

McCarthy said the communication with the Ukrainian operators on what supplies would be the most useful and valuable to the country was key in the success of the project. He added:

“As a business, it is important for Gas Networks Ireland to support our Ukrainian counterpart through this challenging time and we will continue to work closely with the GTSOU there to ensure we do our best to support their energy sector.

“Our sub-contractors have also expressed an interest in providing supplies, so we are working with them towards another shipment.”

Head of business development with GTSOU Anton Lazarevych expressed his thanks for Gas Networks Ireland’s support and said:

“We are very grateful for the support of Gas Networks Ireland in such challenging times for Ukraine and GTSOU.”