Gardaí have warned all road users to stay safe on the roads ahead of the bank holiday weekend, and are running an enforcement operation.

The operation commenced yesterday (Thursday, October 26) at 7:00a.m and will continue until Wednesday, November 1 at 7:00a.m.

According to gardaí, bank holiday weekends are one of the busiest periods on Irish roads, and one of the periods where road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious road traffic collision.

A total of 155 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads this year to date.

A total of 38 road deaths were pedestrians. A further 43 pedestrians lost lives on Irish roads in 2022.

Advertisement

The trend indicates that pedestrian fatality figures for 2023 are estimated to be at the highest in 15 years, according to An Garda Síochána.

Bank holiday weekend

The clocks go back at 2:00a.m this Sunday, October 29, bringing darker days.

The new analysis on road deaths also show that the winter months are particularly dangerous for pedestrians, as evenings and mornings become darker.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Jack Chambers said:

“We are taking legislative action across a range of areas to bring down fatalities and make our roads safer, including changes to penalty points and speed limits as well as increased enforcement.

“But this bank holiday weekend I am urging drivers to slow down and show particular attention to pedestrians.”

Advertisement

With longer hours of darkness, the RSA also advised all road users to be safe and be seen.

The association urged drivers to drive with dipped headlights during the day, especially if they do not have daytime running lights.

Pedestrians are urged to be clearly visible when walking during the day and wear high visibility clothing when walking at night.

The RSA and participating Applegreen service stations are providing free cups of coffee to motorists to combat driver fatigue during the long weekend.