Gardaí are investigating the theft of a jeep from a field in the Kilberry area of Co. Meath on Tuesday (August 15).

A post on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page confirmed that: “Navan Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a 141D silver Toyota Land Cruiser.

“It was taken from the Corballis, Kilberry area…at approximately 3:20p.m.”

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around this time or anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle are being asked to contact the Gardaí.

They can contact Navan Garda Station on; 046 907 9930, or the Garda Confidential Line on; 1800 666 111.

Jeep theft

Another jeep was stolen in Co. Meath last week, from a rural area in Loughcrew.

It was taken from a yard close to the owner’s home and was understood to contain a number of personal belongings.

Further thefts have occurred more recently across the country, as seen in at the beginning of August, with Gardaí investigating the report of a stolen tractor and other items, which took place in the Johnstown area of Bennekerry, Co. Carlow.

It is understood that a Massey Ferguson was taken in the process.

Theft prevention

Crime prevention officer for the Roscommon/Longford division, Sgt. Damien Bartley has offered tips of preventing the theft of vehicles, in particular, trailers.

The tips include:

Store the vehicles in a safe place;

Get CCTV. The footage makes it much more likely that stolen property can be traced;

If you don’t have your own secure yard to store a trailer, a security post can be used;

Putting an alarm onto your trailer gives the best chance of alerting someone to the attempted theft if you are targeted by criminals;

Use a wheel lock;

A strong 10mm chain with a padlock can be threaded through the trailer structure or wheels, or even attached to a ground anchor screwed into the ground for extra security.

Sgt. Bartley has also advised owners to take photos and record the details of the trailer. He said to mark property with a “unique code”.