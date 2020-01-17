Gardaí investigate theft of trailer and quad from yard

Members of An Garda Síochána are investigating the theft of a trailer and a quad bike from a yard in Co. Meath over the weekend.

Taking to social media, local Gardaí issued a request for information from the public in relation to the overnight raid.

In a statement, Meath Gardaí said:

“On the night of the January 12, an identical trailer to the one in the photo plus a red quad were stolen from a yard in Newgrange, Slane.

“The trailer had a horse washer in the front of it.

“If anyone sees it parked up or offered it at a reduced price please call the Gardaí in Slane 046-9021445.”

Quad stolen from locked shed

In a similar incident, a red Yamaha quad was taken from a locked shed in Co. Cavan last night, Thursday, January 16, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a statement on social media, members of An Garda Síochána based in the Cavan-Monaghan region said:

“This red Yamaha Grizzly 350 quad was stolen from a locked shed in the Kilmore area (on the Crossdoney side of Cavan) last night, January 16, between the hours of 12:00am and 7:30am.

“If you noticed anything suspicious in the area or can assist with the investigation please contact Cavan Garda Station on: 049-4368800.

Remember if you have such items at home please record serial numbers, take photographs and consider marking your property.

“Property marking machines are available from both Cavan and Monaghan County Councils,” the Garda post concluded.