Avoid Harm on the Farm: 2020 NI children’s farm safety calendar launched

A farm safety calendar competition received entries from more than 3,800 school children from across Northern Ireland.

The chief executive of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI), Robert Kidd, announced this year’s winning entries as he launched the ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm’ 2020 calendar.

The launch took place at St. Joseph’s PS, Donagh, where one of the winning entries attended.

Speaking at the launch, Robert Kidd HSENI chief executive, said: “Child safety on farms remains a strategic key focus for HSENI and the Farm Safety Partnership.

This competition is a great way for pupils across Northern Ireland to engage and think about the daily dangers in and around a farmyard, and to think about the steps they can take to ensure they stay safe on the farm.

“Artistic flair and talent have again shone through, and it has not been an easy job selecting the winning entries, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the pupils and the schools for their continued contribution in this competition.”

Michael Grew, St. Joseph’s PS Principal, and a part-time farmer, said: “The area of Donagh is a rural community, so I appreciate the opportunity for St. Joseph’s PS to be involved in the child farm safety calendar competition, as I feel passionately around the subject of educating our pupils on being aware of the risks involved in farming, or indeed living near a farm and coming into contact with machinery, animals and slurry storage facilities.

“We recently held a Farm Families Key Skills programme workshop, which was well attended and involved vital first aid training in the event of an accident occurring on their farm. This could prove the difference in saving someone’s life.”

Along with HSENI, this year’s calendar has been co-sponsored by a Farm Safety Partnership member, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), and two of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) Affiliate Organisations, the Northern Ireland Safety Group (NISG), and the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

2020 Poster Competition Winners

Foundation

Beth Burns, Enniskillen Model PS, Enniskillen; Alison Kerr, Mary Queen of Peace PS, Glenravel; Ellie Dickson, Florencecourt PS, Florencecourt.

Key Stage 1

Jason Elliott, Enniskillen Model PS, Enniskillen; William Hughes, Cortamlet PS, Newtownhamilton; Carson Johnston, Maguiresbridge PS, Fermanagh.

Key Stage 2

Ella Ritchie, Christ the King PS, Ballynahinch; Deirbhile Mohan. St. Joseph’s PS, Donagh; Dara Stewart, St. Mary’s PS, Fivemiletown.

Special School

Carter Barr, Beechlawn PS, Hillsborough; Eoin Reavey, Beechlawn PS, Hillsborough; Gavin Coffey, Lisanally School, Armagh.

The 2020 Child Safety on Farms calendar is available to view on the HSENI website by clicking here.