Skillnet Ireland cited as ‘best practice’ by European Commission
The Skillnet Ireland programme has been cited as a “best practice” example of industry-led training in a report by the European Commission.
The New Skills Strategy Report called for initiatives similar to Skillnet Ireland to be implemented across Europe.
Skillnet Ireland is comprised of a number of networks across various sectors of the economy, including several in the agri-sector.
The report also stressed that increased industry investment would be needed to meet the targets of the EU’s ‘2030 High-Tech Skills Vision’.
Skillnet Ireland was used as a case study in the report to demonstrate how a national agency could support “smart industrial specialisation [and] industry’s digital transformation”.
The research was undertaken by PwC as part of the commission’s ‘Skills for Industry’ initiative.
Paul Healy, the chief executive of Skillnet Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to be featured in the European Commission Skills for Smart Industrial Specialisation and Digital Transformation report. Skillnet Ireland’s mission aligns strongly with the EU’s 2030 High-Tech Skills vision.
“This vision seeks to revolutionise the entire ecosystem of workforce planning, education and training provision for skills development by enabling industry-led responses to meet the new needs of both employers and employees in the future workplace,” Healy added.
Among Skillent Ireland’s agriculture sector networks are: Farm Business Skillnet (promoted by the Irish Farmers’ Association); ICOS Skillnet (promoted by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society); Macra Agricultural Skillnet (promoted by Macra na Feirme); National Organic Training Skillnet (promoted by National Organic Training Ltd); and XLVets Skillnet (promoted by XLVets Ireland Ltd).