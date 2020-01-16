Skillnet Ireland cited as ‘best practice’ by European Commission

The Skillnet Ireland programme has been cited as a “best practice” example of industry-led training in a report by the European Commission.

The New Skills Strategy Report called for initiatives similar to Skillnet Ireland to be implemented across Europe.

Skillnet Ireland is comprised of a number of networks across various sectors of the economy, including several in the agri-sector.

The Irish programme was one of only two national initiatives in the EU (and the only one in Ireland) to be be mentioned in the report. The report focused on “smart industrial specialisation and digital transformation skills gaps”.

The report also stressed that increased industry investment would be needed to meet the targets of the EU’s ‘2030 High-Tech Skills Vision’.

Skillnet Ireland was used as a case study in the report to demonstrate how a national agency could support “smart industrial specialisation [and] industry’s digital transformation”.

The research was undertaken by PwC as part of the commission’s ‘Skills for Industry’ initiative.

The report calls for the development of more industry-led training infrastructures, in which business leaders would invest in the overall skills development of the workforce.

Paul Healy, the chief executive of Skillnet Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to be featured in the European Commission Skills for Smart Industrial Specialisation and Digital Transformation report. Skillnet Ireland’s mission aligns strongly with the EU’s 2030 High-Tech Skills vision.

“This vision seeks to revolutionise the entire ecosystem of workforce planning, education and training provision for skills development by enabling industry-led responses to meet the new needs of both employers and employees in the future workplace,” Healy added.

Among Skillent Ireland’s agriculture sector networks are: Farm Business Skillnet (promoted by the Irish Farmers’ Association); ICOS Skillnet (promoted by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society); Macra Agricultural Skillnet (promoted by Macra na Feirme); National Organic Training Skillnet (promoted by National Organic Training Ltd); and XLVets Skillnet (promoted by XLVets Ireland Ltd).