Tractors leave Dublin Port and head southbound on M50

The tractors taking part in the protest in Dublin City have now left the Dublin Port and are currently approaching the M50.

Speaking to AgriLand, James Geoghegan, a farmer and contractor who is taking part in the current protest explained that the tractors exited the Dublin Port area “at a slow pace” via the Port Tunnel and are now on the M50 Southbound.

It is understood the toll bridge was opened and tractors taking part in the protest were exempt from paying the Port Tunnel toll.

Significant traffic delays are expected on the M50 southbound as the the tractors make their way down the road and take their respective exits returning to the countryside.

Geoghegan told this publication: “Traffic is bad this evening and it’s going to get worse as the evening goes on.

“What ever Government comes in after the General Election will know that we are serious and we are fed up of being brushed aside and ignored.

“Any Government that ignores us after this would be very, very foolish,” he concluded.

Increased activity

Earlier today, Gardaí warned the public in Dublin of the potential for “increased protest activity” today, Thursday, January 16, with the ongoing tractor protest that has gone through the night.

On its Twitter page, the Gardaí said yesterday: “The protest remains in place overnight and into tomorrow…during which there may be increased protest activity.

“An Garda Síochána continues to advise commuters to plan your journey accordingly or use public transport where possible,” the statement added.

The protesters stayed the night in Dublin city centre – around the vicinity of Merrion Square and St. Stephen’s Green – with many of them sleeping in their tractors.