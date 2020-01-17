Dairygold to focus on the future of tillage at conference

Dairygold will focus on sustainability at its annual tillage conference, which will take place on Friday, January 24.

“Sustainable tillage farming in a new decade” is the theme of the event and an interesting line-up of speakers should make for an informative afternoon.

Dr. David Wall of Teagasc, Johnstown Castle, is the keynote speaker. He will describe what tillage farmers are doing currently to benefit the environment and what they can do in the future.

Farmer’s perspective

Darren Allen of Ballymaloe Farm will share his farming story. He will talk about how he is promoting biodiversity on his farm, as well as providing paths for local walkers in east Cork.

Darren will describe some of the ways he is attempting to cut emissions. For example, he achieves this through the use of urea and by drying his own grain using rapeseed oil.

What next for winter crops?

Ciarán Collins – a Teagasc tillage specialist – will discuss the management of winter crops coming out of what has been a difficult season.

Ciarán will also talk about cropping options for the spring. Besides the obvious option of spring barley there are alternatives – such as protein crops.

What happens to the 115,000t of grain taken in at harvest?

Colman Purcell – a nutrition advisor with Dairygold – will tell us what happens to the 115,000t of grain that Dairygold takes in at harvest time. He will place a particular emphasis on the inclusion of Irish grain in animal feed.

In 2019, Dairygold launched an all-Irish ration under the brand name ‘Gold Farm Beef’. It contains: Irish barley, wheat, oats and beans, as well as a buffer, molasses and minerals.

Malting barley grower of the year

The winner of Dairygold’s malting barley grower of the year award will also be announced on the day. The winner will be chosen from eight finalists.

Trade stands

A host of companies will have trade stands at the event.

Conference details

The Dairygold Tillage Conference takes place on Friday, January 24. The conference will begin at 2:30pm in Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork. It is free to attend.