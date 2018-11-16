Garda stations ‘lost in a black hole’ with lack of internet

20 Garda Stations in the western region cannot access the PULSE system due to a lack of internet connectivity according to the Fianna Fail TD for Roscommon/Galway, Eugene Murphy.

He also claimed that there are 111 Garda stations in the country which do not have an internet connection and as such could not access services including the PULSE system.

Murphy said: “Latest figures released by the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, show there are 76 stations operating without internet, ICT or PULSE and that work is ongoing in another 15 stations.

“The figures do not add up and my party colleague and justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan has raised concerns about the accuracy of the department’s data.

It is not possible for Gardai to perform their duties effectively if they do not have high speed consistent access to the internet. It is totally unacceptable.

“This once again shows the knock-on effect of the appalling state of broadband connectivity in rural Ireland, and in particular, the west of Ireland where businesses, homes and Garda Stations are left without a high-speed broadband connection.

He claimed that twenty stations in the western region cannot access the PULSE system, which he said is the second highest number in the country.