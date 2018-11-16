Donegal KT event focuses on succession and digital safety

Farmers from across Donegal gathered in Letterkenny last night (Thursday, November 15) for an Ulster Bank agriculture event to discuss the importance of succession planning and digital safety.

The event, which drew a crowd of more than 180 people, was a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine approved Knowledge Transfer National Event, and was held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

Dr. Anne-Marie Butler, Ulster Bank agriculture manager, addressed the gathering on the important topic of successful succession planning and the task of securing the future for your farm.

The group also heard from Ulster Bank community banker for the north-west region, Eve Curran, on ways to protect yourself from fraud and improve your digital banking skills.

Curran said: “We live in an increasingly digital world, with more ways to bank than ever before, so it’s important that farmers know what’s available to them and how to best make use of it.

Much of the paperwork that farmers now have to do is online, so it makes sense for many to use our digital banking channels, be that online, by app or by webchat.

“It’s also vital that we all do more to educate and protect ourselves from fraud.