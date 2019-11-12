Future Farming Forum events set for the ‘faithful county’

Two free ‘Future Farming Forum’ events are being organised for the farming community in Co. Offaly in the coming weeks.

Organised by Green Offaly, a public participation network initiative in the county aimed at assisting in the green regeneration of the county, the events will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, December 4 and 5.

The first forum will be held in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, from 10:00am to 4:30pm with lunch provided.

With global warming projected to have significant impacts on conditions affecting agriculture, including temperature, precipitation and crop yields, organisers note that the impacts of climate change on Offaly’s agricultural sector will be explored.

In addition, attendees will look at the challenges and economic opportunities arising from such changes.

The first day will see Alastair McKinstry, a physicist and environmental lead on climate modelling at the Irish Centre for High End Computing, discuss the climate model projections which will outline how farming conditions are set to change with warmer temperatures.

Key information will be given about the impacts of the changing climate on the farming community, according to organisers.

As well as adaptation and mitigation measures, a number of guest speakers will be on hand to discuss sustainable changes, while alternative income streams will be another talking point.

The second forum, on Thursday, December 5, will kick off at 10:30am in Ferbane Heritage Centre. Donal Sheehan of the BRIDE Project will cover the topic of taking steps towards biodiversity regeneration in fields.

Places are limited for the second day, so those interested in attending are asked to confirm attendence by emailing [email protected]