Further 182 jobs under threat at Cahir – ABP

Following today’s announcement that ABP would be temporarily laying off 355 staff at its plant in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, the processor has announced that a further 182 jobs are “threatened before the end of the week”.

“This regrettable action is a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockades at the site,” an ABP statement said.

The statement went on: “The protesters have stopped any product going into, or leaving, the site. Production has ceased.

Furthermore, these illegal blockades are impacting seriously on the thousands of beef farmers who supply cattle to the site.

ABP says that it will stay in contact with impacted staff members, and provide them with regular updates.

ABP’s announcement comes the day after Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, said it is “not ruling out the plant’s closure”.

A statement from the Meadow Meats management said: “The staff who work at the factory were temporarily laid off last week, but this action will become permanent if the plant’s owners decide that ongoing intimidation and illegal blockades have called the long-term viability of the business into question.

“This would mean the closure of the county’s only processor, limiting the options for local farmers as to where they sell their cattle,” the Meadow Meats statement continued.

Also yesterday, Minister Michael Creed issued an “open letter” to farmers, urging them to “seriously consider what continuing the protest now means”.