ABP lays off 355 people at Cahir plant

ABP has laid off 355 staff from its plant in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, out of a total staff of around 650.

According to a report on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Tuesday, September 17, ABP has said that the current situation – with farmer protesters outside the plant – “just can’t be sustained”.

Some 6,000 people have now been laid off from meat plants around the country, the report added.

ABP’s announcement comes the day after Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, said it is not “not ruling the plant’s closure”.

A statement from the Meadow Meats management said: “The staff who work at the factory were temporarily laid off last week, but this action will become permanent if the plant’s owners decide that ongoing intimidation and illegal blockades have called the long-term viability of the business into question.

“This would mean the closure of the county’s only processor, limiting the options for local farmers as to where they sell their cattle,” the Meadow Meats statement continued.

Over 300 local farmers have been in touch with the plant in recent days seeking to sell 10,000 cattle, but cannot be accommodated, causing them unnecessary financial difficulties.

According to Meadow Meats, “none of the protesters” are suppliers of the plant.

Also yesterday, Minister Michael Creed issued an “open letter” to farmers, urging them to “seriously consider what continuing the protest now means”.