Funding of up to €25,000 available for agri-food tourism projects
Funding of up to €25,000 each could be granted to chosen agri-food tourism initiatives following a call for proposals under the 2018 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed announced the call yesterday (Sunday, September 30).
The maximum amount payable to any project is €25,000, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Making the announcement, Minister Creed said: “I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.
“In addition it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice.”
Applications should be made via the Call for Proposals application form which is available on the department website.
Applications will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects.
Agri-food tourism
Agri-food tourism, according to the department, is broadly the practice of offering an activity or activities in rural areas to visit areas of well-known agricultural produce and to sample and taste the local or regional produce or cuisine.
Agri-food tourism also encompasses local food, farmer and artisan market schemes that support and are paired with local and seasonal food producers and artisan crafts.