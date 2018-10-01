Funding of up to €25,000 available for agri-food tourism projects

Funding of up to €25,000 each could be granted to chosen agri-food tourism initiatives following a call for proposals under the 2018 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed announced the call yesterday (Sunday, September 30).

The total funding available under the fund is €200,000 for projects supporting agri-food tourism initiatives, which may also include rural food markets.

The maximum amount payable to any project is €25,000, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Making the announcement, Minister Creed said: “I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.

“In addition it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice.”

Applications should be made via the Call for Proposals application form which is available on the department website.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 12:00pm on October 19, 2018.

Applications will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects.

Agri-food tourism

Agri-food tourism, according to the department, is broadly the practice of offering an activity or activities in rural areas to visit areas of well-known agricultural produce and to sample and taste the local or regional produce or cuisine.

It may involve staying on farm or touring food trails and events, participation in agricultural endeavours or buying produce direct from a farm or market.