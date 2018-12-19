FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is fast approaching

The FTMTA (Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association) Farm Machinery Show is fast approaching; it will take place at Punchestown Racecourse near Naas, Co. Kildare, on February 7, 8 and 9.

According to the association, discounted (advance) tickets are now available online – by clicking on this link.

The FTMTA says that the 2019 show is set to be the “biggest such event yet”. It says that the trend of increased indoor exhibition space during recent years will continue for the upcoming installment.

A spokesperson said: “As well as a significant level of interest from first-time exhibitors, the show is also in a position [in 2019] to facilitate a dramatic increase in the maximum allowable size of individual stands.

The increased stand size has proved popular, with many existing exhibitors now opting to take much greater stand areas than were possible heretofore.

The FTMTA says that it has increased stand size to accommodate the increasing size of modern farm machinery and, also, the much wider product ranges that many exhibitors now need to showcase.

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is run under the ethos that it is organised by the trade for the farmer and contractor.

The first such event took place in the RDS (Dublin) in February of 1989. In the intervening period the show has been held on a biennial basis. The association says it has grown steadily to become Ireland’s “premier farm machinery event”.